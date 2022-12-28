In new promo shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Shalin Bhanot can be seen losing his calm as well as destroying BB16 house property. He also tells Bigg Boss, "Open this fu***** door, I want to step out," while Sajid Khan and Tina Datta tries to pacify him. "Itni bezzati nahi jhel sakta yaar, gande log rehte hain yahan par," the actor can be seen saying in the clip while crying. Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam’s Fight Escalates to Physical Violence.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

