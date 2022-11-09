Reportedly, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been kicked out of the house and internet has mixed reactions to the same. If reports are anything to go by, the 'Miss Bikini' of the house has been evicted for physical violence against Shiv Thakare. Now, as soon as this news was out, a few section of tweeple want her back on BB 16 while a few feel she deserved to be eliminated. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Gets Evicted and the Reason Is Shiv Thakare; Here's What Happened!

'To Stay in House'

'Reserve Room'

'Good News'

'WTF'

'She Comes Back'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)