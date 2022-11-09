Reportedly, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has been kicked out of the house and internet has mixed reactions to the same. If reports are anything to go by, the 'Miss Bikini' of the house has been evicted for physical violence against Shiv Thakare. Now, as soon as this news was out, a few section of tweeple want her back on BB 16 while a few feel she deserved to be eliminated. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Gets Evicted and the Reason Is Shiv Thakare; Here's What Happened!

People are now saying #ArchanaGautamm deserves to stay in house even after hitting and being physical with #ShivThakare and abusing #AbduRozik.. Itne Nafrat shiv or Abdu ke liye that some pcc fans are supporting her 🤡 Atleast be sensible Kal ko agar wo kise or ko mar de to #BB16 — Ridts 🦋 (@chalnayaar) November 9, 2022

you can not Remove #ArchanaGautamm from bigboss because of that Bloody fake Arrogant shiv in night 3am .keep her in reserve room. Never End your show before it RISES. #BiggBoss16 — Charanjit S Tuteja (@TutejaCharanjit) November 9, 2022

If the news of #ArchanaGautamm thrown out of house for getting violent with #ShivThakare𓃵 is true. Then it’s a good news 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺#ShivKiSenam — Sarhan Patel (@Sarhann9) November 9, 2022

Akhir me jo Archana Gautam keh rahi thi usne kar hi diya refte baja diye Shiv ke Hope she come back because without her for Ke Bigg Boss 16 doesn't exist #ArchanaGautamm — Avinash Singh (@thakur_avinash1) November 9, 2022

