After Tina Datta’s re-entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house, she is seen trying to get closer to Sumbul Touqeer and is seen manipulating her to play the victim card against Shalin Bhanot. Netizens are surprised and feel that Tina is being a hypocrite. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Confronts Shalin Bhanot After Re-Entry As the Actor Says, ‘I Never Liked Tina, Won’t Even Talk to That Girl After I Go Out of the House’.

Take A Look:

A Fan Points Out To Shalin Getting A Reality Check

Wow! Tina joining hands with Sumbul and putting down #ShalinBhanot I think she forgot all that misunderstanding she created about Sumbul in the house and now blaming Sha for it. Slow claps girl What a flip. Reality check for Sha! Sha's calm nature was visible today#ColorsTv — Pulkit Periwal (@PulkitThoughts) December 12, 2022

Tina Giving Pep Talk To Sumbul

Oh my god... It's Tina Dutta who created fake narrative for #SumbulTouqeerKhan and #ShalinBhanot .. And now with shameless @BiggBoss @ColorsTV help, she is giving pep talk to Sumbul against Shalin & showing herself victim too... Tina proving her hypocrisy #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 12, 2022

Some Fans Of The Show Point Out To Tina’s Hypocrisy

Areeree #TinaDatta keh rhi h #ShalinBhanot me #SumbulTouqeerKhan k sath galat kiya😺😂😂 Ye behen or kitne niche giregi... U bitched so abt sumbul and ab uske muh pe acche ban rhe ho..#BiggBoss #Biggboss16 #BB16 — Bigg Boss _ Khabri 2 (@_Rohit0108) December 12, 2022

Netizens Call Tina An Opportunist

#TinaDatta toh sachme opportunist nikli. Ab #Sumbul ko instigate kar rahi hai #ShalinBhanot ke against, was she not the one jisne Shalin ko pucha tha ki tumhare aur Sumbul ke beech kyu chal raha hai kya? Chudail kahiki, kitna nautanki karegi? — Shalin Bhanot (@shalinsquad) December 13, 2022

Some Call Tina ‘Nautanki’

Ye #TinaDatta toh badi hi nautanki hai. Jab Stan Shalin ka zagda hua tha and Sumbul was with Shalin as a friend, Tina only was the one to call her names aur ab Sara naam Shalin pe daal rahi hai. — shalinsena (@shalinsena) December 13, 2022

