Munawar Faruqui, who is one of the participants on Bigg Boss 17, has been making headlines ever since his alleged ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan accused him of cheating. Khan, who entered the BB house as a wildcard contestant, accused Munawar of being 'involved with multiple women, cheating, and lying.' In a new promo, Munawar and Ayesha have a heart-to-heart conversation where the comedian accepts his mistake and admits he did wrong to her. Munawar broke down in tears while offering an apology to Ayesha. On the other hand, the actress is left in tears after hearing Faruqui’s apology. She asks him why he did wrong to her. Watch the promo below. Munawar Faruqui's GF Nazila Sitaishi Breaks Down on Insta Live, Accuses Bigg Boss 17 Contestant of Infidelity and Multidating (Watch Video).

Munawar Apologises To Ayesha Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)