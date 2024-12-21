The Bigg Boss 18 house witnessed an unexpected turn of events this week as Digvijay Rathee was eliminated by his fellow housemates, leaving everyone shocked. Now, the latest reports suggest that this week will feature a never-before-seen triple elimination, with two more contestants bidding farewell to the show. Following Digvijay's eviction through housemate votes, the latest wildcards, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra, have reportedly been evicted from the show based on audience voting. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Digvijay Rathee Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Shocking Mid-Week Elimination; Furious Fans Demand His Return.

Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra Exit ‘Bigg Boss 18’

