Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is getting more intense with each passing day, and the latest episode of the reality show left viewers stunned. In a shocking turn of events, wildcard Digvijay Rathee was evicted from Bigg Boss 18. This comes after his fellow housemate and Time God Shrutika Arjun Raaj betrayed him by ranking him the lowest during nominations, leading to his eviction. This has left fans. Fans are upset, and netizens are now demanding the makers bring Digvijay back into the game due to the unfair eviction. Vivian Dsena Approached for ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2′, Will ’Bigg Boss 18’ Contestant Quit Salman Khan’s Show?.

Digvijay Rathee Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 18’

The whole drama started after the housemates were asked to nominate a contestant based on their contribution inside the house. All of them were asked to vote one person from the bottom six for the elimination. However, the majority of the housemates, including Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Eisha Singh, Edin Rose, Kashish Kapoor, and Yamini Malhotra, all voted for Digvijay's eviction.

The sudden mid-week elimination has left fans furious who have flooded social media with their reactions. Many expressed anger and sadness and even called out the makers for favouritism and unfairness. Fans even speculated whether Salman Khan would bring back Digvijay in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Netizens React to Digvijay Rathee’s Eviction

I feel so bad for Digvijay 💔 He played really well and he deserved to be there instead of these bakwas players!!#DigvijayRathee#Biggboss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/QnbGcRi0o2 — 𝐒 🥀 (@MercurialMess_) December 20, 2024

Digvijay Rathee To Return to ‘BB18’?

see if he's literally sitting there while the wkv segment is going on then 90% chance he's coming back. but I will still hope for the best.🧿❤️#DigvijayRathee • #BB18 • #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/SuMDfVf3TJ — Rahul⚡ (@BiggBossDude) December 20, 2024

Manu Punjabi Reacts to Digvijay Rathee’s Eviction

Netizens Praise Chaahat Pandey for Taking a Stand for Digvijay Rathee

Re-Entry Hogi?

Not just fans, even popular television actresses and former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Uorji Javed called out the makers over Digvijay Rathee's "unfair" eviction. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale Date: Winner of Salman Khan’s Reality Show To Be Announced on THIS Date!.

Check Out the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 18’

Amid all the drama, two more evictions are expected to take place in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per reports, wildcards Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra will be saying goodbye to the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).