Here's an update on the much-awaited show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Well, as per reports, the first teaser of the reality show will be unveiled today (May 23) which will feature Salman Khan alongside rapper Raftaar. BB OTT teaser is expected to drop during CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match today. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Bigg Boss OTT Finale Winner: Divya Agarwal Lifts First BB OTT Trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update:

The teaser video for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring the host Salman Khan and singer-rapper Raftaar likely to be out tomorrow during Qualifier 1. Can't wait to get a glimpse of the drama and entertainment that awaits! #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 22, 2023

