Bigg Boss this time will be in a new avatar but the craze to know about the contestants is still the same. Ex-Khatron Ke Khiladi Ridhima Pandit might have accidentally confirmed her candidature for the reality show. Or was that intentional? Pandit thanked a jewellery brand for a piece of beautiful earrings. The box came bearing a note which wished her the best of luck for her BBOTT journey.

