Last night, we caught a sneak peek of Divya Agarwal's mehendi, and now it's Haldi time before she ties the knot with her groom Apurva Padgaonkar. In a viral video, Divya glows in blue ethnic attire, eagerly awaiting the Haldi ceremony. The unique décor featuring Lays packets sparked amusement among viewers. Internet users flooded the comments section with congratulations and light-hearted remarks. Bride-To-Be Divya Agarwal Shows Off Her Mehendi, Shares ‘Lovey-Dovey’ Moments With Beau Apurva Padgaonkar Ahead of Their Wedding (Watch Video).

Divya Agarwal Begins Her Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

