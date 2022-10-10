Star Bharat show Channa Mereya is extremely loved for its drama. The recent track showcased Aditya and Ginni being caught in a fire and how Aditya tries his best to save Ginni risking his life. Fans of the show recalled memories from the film Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Channa Mereya: From Karan Wahi’s Compelling Screen Presence to Strong Female Characters, 5 Reasons To Watch the New-Age TV Show!

Take a look at the tweets below:

The audience is in love with #GiTya

IM SORRY BUT WHAT IS THIS😭😭 BECHARA JUST REALIZED HE IS IN LOVE AND HAS TO GO THROUGH THIS On another note, I freakin love this😭❤️#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/cmoxUoGDn2 — Dua✨ (@duaa2418) October 10, 2022

Some call it guilty pleasure

Oh god this track is going to be guilty pleasure guys...❤ Get ready with tissues 😭 His smile at the end 💔#Channamereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/RaXsB8bj53 — ❥𝓐𝓷𝓪𝔂𝓪 (@a_pretty_soul) October 10, 2022

The audience feels that he is channelizing ‘Shantipriya’ energy here

Adi is channeling Shantipriya energy here, and with that I'm re-traumatized by Om Shanti Om 🥲 🥲#ChannaMereya | #GiTya pic.twitter.com/COQvoFiv1r — 𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊 🕊️ (@aye_masakalii) October 10, 2022

Netizens show love for the show

--- and all I did was just love you ! The precap tho 😭❤️‍🔥#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/rYV9kB6XUN — 𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒉~ (@kalopsia720) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)