Feels Like Home is all set to return for a second season! The makers of Prit Kamani, Himika Bose, Vishnu Kaushal’s show have dropped trailer of the coming-of-age series and it showcases their emotional journeys. The series created by Sidhanta Mathur is all set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on October 7. The Journey of India: Amitabh Bachchan Turns Narrator for New Series, Show to Premiere on October 10.

Watch Trailer Of Feels Like Home Season 2 Below:

