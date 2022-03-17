Halo The Series apparently had to go through a lot of script drafts, like, a lot. The writers recently confirmed that the series went through about 265 drafts. This was due to them trying to create something that stood outside of the games and create the world and lore, while still trying to make it seem familiar.

