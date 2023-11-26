A mesmerising "lunar halo" captured the night skies across England, gracing locations such as Staffordshire, the West Midlands, Surrey, Berkshire, Dorset, Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight on Saturday evening, November 25. This celestial phenomenon, characterised by a ring around the Moon, results from moonlight refracting through ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. The stunning sight has sparked a viral sensation on social media, with captivating photos and videos shared by enthusiastic observers. Halo Around Moon Photos Go Viral on Twitter! Netizens Share Beautiful Pics of Lunar Halo, Know Its Meaning.

Moon Halo Captivates England

NEW - 'Halo' spotted around the Moon across England pic.twitter.com/HyfaEdIRVT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 26, 2023

Lunar Halo Goes Viral on Social Media

Insane halo going on with Mr Moon tonight. Never seen anything like it! pic.twitter.com/Jbfnoxkviz — Tim Whitehurst (@TimWhitehurst84) November 25, 2023

Lunar Halo in England's Skies

The lunar Halo with Jupiter next to the Moon is one of the best photos I’ve ever taken pic.twitter.com/K26HmFYkbr — Martin King (@MartinK1ng) November 25, 2023

