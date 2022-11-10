Colors show Harphoul Mohini is being trolled for its recent watermelon scene where a baby is seen popping out of a watermelon. The channel shared a promo of the show and it is going viral for its science-defying sequence. Sabhi Chunautiyon Ka Saamna Kar Harphoul Jaa Raha Hai Bachaane Mohini Ki Jaan.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)