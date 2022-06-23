The trailer of Netflix's upcoming unscripted show How to Build a Sex Room is out and it features celebrity interior designer Melanie Rose, who specialises in designing intimate spaces and has been praised as the 'Mary Poppins of sex rooms' by her clients. Michele Morrone-Starrer ‘The Next 365 Days’ to Stream on Netflix from August 19!

How to Build a Sex Room Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)