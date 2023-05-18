Recently, Gauri Khan along with hubby Shah Rukh Khan launched her coffee table book My Life In Design at an event in Mumbai. Now today, with an aim to promote her new novel, the starwife took to Instagram and dropped glam pics of her with SRK. She also thanked King Khan for being part of her 'journey' via along with sharing the link to purchase her interior design book online. Shah Rukh Khan Shuts Down Journo 'King Khan'-Style When Told Gauri Khan Is More 'Talented' Than Him (Watch Viral Video).

Gauri Khan Thanks SRK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)