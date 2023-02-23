It looks like there might be some trouble brewing on the set of Succession as Brian Cox has taken a dig at Jeremy Strong's method acting. Saying that it's "f***ing annoying" to be around Jeremy Strong's method acting, Brian Cox suggests his co-star to go back to his trailer and "have a hit of marijuana." This just comes days after Strong claimed that never met Cox out of the confines of the show's set. Brian Cox Says JK Rowling Is ‘Entitled to Her Opinion’ As the Actor Defends Her Amid Her Comments About Transgender Community.

Check Out What Brian Cox Had to Say:

Brian Cox says it’s “f-cking annoying” to be around Jeremy Strong’s Method acting: “[Jeremy] Strong is talented. He’s f-cking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”https://t.co/4PHiL1MA5D pic.twitter.com/SPkw3P0Sqa — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)