Bigg Boss 16 housemates met Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants and judges via television and it was quite cool. However, the highlight of BB 16 x JDJ Finale was when Tajikistani singer, Abdu Rozik sang "Dil Deewana" to impress judge Madhuri Dixit. FYI, the song is from Salman Khan's film Maine Pyar Kiya. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh and Gunjan Sinha Are Top Three of the Dance Reality Show!

Abdu Rozik Sings For Madhuri Dixit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)