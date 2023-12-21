Excitement mounts for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 as the dance floor heats up! Reports suggest that the show is about to get even more dynamic with the arrival of four new contestants. Singer Nikhita Gandhi, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani, alongside Youtuber Awez Darbar, and Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, are all poised to step in as wild card contestants, adding to the show's anticipation. Nikhita Gandhi 'Devastated and Heartbroken' After Four Students Die at Her Kochi Concert, Tiger 3 Singer Shares Post On Insta!.

Four New Contestants In JDJ Season 11:

