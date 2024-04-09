After winning the hearts of millions in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17, participants and close friends Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar are now ready to conquer everyone's hearts with their music video "Khali Botal". The duo has been constantly making headlines for their rumoured relationship, and they have thrilled fans by teaming up for the upcoming song. The actors shared the first glimpse of the song "Khali Botal" on April 9, offering viewers a sneak peek of the storyline. Abhishek could be seen holding a torch in his hand, giving a dangerous vibe, while Ayesha, on the other hand, looks stunning "Khali Botal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be out on April 16, 2024. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening: Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, KhanZaadi and Others Come Together To Support Ankita Lokhande at Her Film’s Premiere (Watch Videos).

Check Out “Khali Botal” First Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

