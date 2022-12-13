Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya will soon introduce some romance between Prachi and Ranbir. Ranbir has been shot and is in the hospital where Prachi is by his side. They will have a romantic moment followed by Prachi being questioned as to what was she doing at the spot of the accident and how did she land there? Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Ranbir Confesses His Feelings to Prachi (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

Furthermore, Pallavi will give Rhea a chance to take care of Ranbir where Prachi will show possessiveness while Rhea will be seen challenging her.

