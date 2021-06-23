Loki is gender fluid is something that has been established in the first episode itself thanks to his form at AVA. But in the recent episode, it became even more apparent when an exchange with variant Sylvie, he said he goes a bit with both. Sylvie had asked him if he had a prince or a princess for himself. He says, he went with a bit of both. The director of the series Kate Herron calls it a small but important step because that's what Loki is and that's what she is too.

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

