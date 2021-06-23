Loki is gender fluid is something that has been established in the first episode itself thanks to his form at AVA. But in the recent episode, it became even more apparent when an exchange with variant Sylvie, he said he goes a bit with both. Sylvie had asked him if he had a prince or a princess for himself. He says, he went with a bit of both. The director of the series Kate Herron calls it a small but important step because that's what Loki is and that's what she is too.

