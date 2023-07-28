Kubbra Sait’s birthday bash was an intimate affair. The adorable couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also seen in attendance for the party. The lovebirds were photographed arriving in style for the occasion. Karan looked dapper in black t-shirt and jeans teamed with powder blue blazer, whereas Tejasswi looked drop-dead gorgeous in flared pants and tube top with spaghetti straps. She kept her look minimal and chic. TejRan, as they are fondly called, not just dish out major couple goals, but even serve style goals as well. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Lonavala Getaway in Monsoon Is All Things Fun and Romantic (Watch Video).

