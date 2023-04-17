Love is Blind reunion was delayed and could not stream as originally planned. The live Love is Blind special was meant to begin airing on Sunday, but that didn't happen, leaving fans disappointed. However, Netflix did issue an apology, but all in vein as fans were super pissed. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their opinions on the delayed news. Have a look. Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer Is Upbeat About Meeting the Cast of the Superhit Sitcom.

'Messy'

This is definitely not going the way they anticipated. They very clearly scheduled this Live Reunion with the intent to let the cast go at each other and hope it gets messy and it’s just not happening for them lol lol the producers are somewhere having a fit. #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/beX9mnd4p0 — LZA 🫠 (@lainthecut_) April 17, 2023

'Drama'

The drama of the #LoveIsBlindLIVE being majorly delayed was more exciting than the actual program… — bonzitree (@bonzitree) April 17, 2023

'Glitch'

im watching it now but i came to see why the audio is like repeating over, glitching, delayed?? #LoveIsBlindLIVE — 🖤 (@homicideIove) April 17, 2023

'Delayed'

The #LoveIsBlindLive Reunion is now officially delayed and will, well, not be live when it's uploaded this week on the platform. https://t.co/I15h0WHmrz — Reel James (@itsreeljames) April 17, 2023

'FOMO'

I’m embarrassed to admit I never clicked away from the delayed #LoveIsBlindLive bc FOMO that it could be 1 more minute away from starting. 🤦‍♀️ 1 hour, 10 minutes. It’s not unreasonable to say … @netflix we need an update! — Amanda (@AmandaonAir) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)