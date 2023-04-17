Love is Blind reunion was delayed and could not stream as originally planned. The live Love is Blind special was meant to begin airing on Sunday, but that didn't happen, leaving fans disappointed. However, Netflix did issue an apology, but all in vein as fans were super pissed. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their opinions on the delayed news. Have a look. Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer Is Upbeat About Meeting the Cast of the Superhit Sitcom.

'Messy'

'Drama'

'Glitch'

'Delayed'

'FOMO'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)