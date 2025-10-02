Netflix has reportedly lost USD 15.1 billion in market value after a wave of users began cancelling their subscriptions, following criticism from Elon Musk. The backlash started after Netflix hired Hamish Steele. Musk reshared a post on X on October 1, where a user said they cancelled Netflix because it hired "someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids.” Musk responded and said, ”Same.” Tesla CEO went further and said, "Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids." As per a report of Times Now, Hamish Steele, the creator of the animated series "Dead End: Paranormal Park", faced backlash over pro-trans content and has allegedly mocked the death of Charlie Kirk. In a post on Bluesky, Steele referred to Kirk as "nazi". On October 2, he reposted another user, Graham George Linehan, who also cancelled his Netflix subscription, and Musk added, “Cancel Netflix.” As per a post of (@cb_doge) on October 2, 2025, Netflix has reportedly seen a loss of USD 15.1 billion in market value after users began canceling subscriptions in protest against its "woke" content. Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription Over Transgender Content Shown in 'Dead End Paranormal Park' Kids Cartoon and Its Director Hamish Steele Mocking Charlie Kirk’ Murder.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Netflix has lost $15.1 BILLION in market value since users began canceling subscriptions in protest of its ‘woke’ content. pic.twitter.com/BFTuY9igTz — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

