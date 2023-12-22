Nikita Bhamidipati gained prominence through her participation in Temptation Island India and recently appeared on a podcast alongside Shreya Karla. During the conversation, Nikita openly discussed her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Baseer Ali, known for his role in Kundali Bhagya. Describing the relationship candidly, she labelled it as toxic and abusive. She clarified, 'I want to confirm that neither he nor I cheated. Nonetheless, it was an extremely toxic relationship, and I still struggle to comprehend why we stayed together.' Temptation Island India: Jad Hadid Feels He Has Formed 'Beautiful and Genuine' Bond With Nikita Bhamidipati on the Show!.

Nikita Bhamidipati Talks About Her Ex-Boyfriend and Kundali Bhagya Actor Baseer Ali:

