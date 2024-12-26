Bigg Boss 18 contestants Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra are capturing fans' hearts with their undeniable chemistry and close friendship. The two have openly expressed their affection for each other, with Karan confessing his feelings on Salman Khan's reality show. Amid this, a viral video has surfaced online showing Chum and Karan locking themselves in the bathroom during a BB 18 episode. The clip sees Chum cleaning the washroom and later calls Karan inside to show him something. After a brief interaction, Karan enters and closes the door, resulting in the pair being locked inside. The video has sparked curiosity and raised eyebrows among netizens, with viewers questioning their actions. Check it out. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Digvijay Rathee Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Shocking Mid-Week Elimination; Furious Fans Demand His Return.

'Raha Nahi Jata'

'Dignified Karanveer & Chum'

Dignified Karanveer and Chum inside the bathroom. Cleaning. pic.twitter.com/lQbEg8B0TP — Ankit (@AKitOfTweets) December 25, 2024

'Inside The Washroom'

From blanket to washroom 😭😭 Trust me, they did nothing inside the washroom 😮‍💨 contributions of chum 🥹 Chumveer for the win ❤️#BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/aCz2rOHEde — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏🥀 (@devil_nahyan) December 25, 2024

'Shame on You Karanveer'

Shame on you karanveer Ye ek family show jha pe vulgarity hm bardast nahi kar sakte hai Ye chum or karanveer bathroom me pta nhi ky kr rhe h ewww 🤮#RajatDalal #BiggBoss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/b8AHAqtQzd — Flame (@badone__4real) December 25, 2024

