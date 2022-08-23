Sonali Phogat’s death has come as a huge shocker to the entertainment industry. The BJP leader was seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss and she passed away due to a heart attack in Goa. She was 42. While the entire industry is mourning the loss of Sonali, singer and former participant of Bigg Boss, Rahul Vaidya took to social media to mourn the loss of the Late Sonali. He mentioned how the news is a disappointment and that he had planned to visit her in Haryana. Rahul Vaidya and Kanika Mann Come Together for a Music Video! (View Post).

Take a look at his post:

Sonali ji… galat baat! Itne jaldi kaun jaata hai … Abhi to maine Haryana aana tha aapke ghar … 💔 RIP shocked. pic.twitter.com/ji91hLYRuI — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) August 23, 2022

