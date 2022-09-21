While the industry and Raju Srivastava’s fans are bereaved and are mourning the loss of him, comedian Rohan Joshi has taken ton social media to share that he was not a good comedian and infact, called his death good riddance. A Twitter handle in the name of @MhaskarCheif posted his tweet on his page. Not only that, there was another netizen who grabbed a screenshot and posted abusive comments which were posted from Late Raju Srivastava’s social media handle. Raju Srivastava Passes Away at 58; Twitter Mourns Demise of the Comedian-Actor (View Tweets).

Take a look:

RIP Raju Srivastava, one of the most “clean” comedian. pic.twitter.com/N8NgcQFD6a — winter (they/them) (@TUKKUSAURUS) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)