Ranveer Singh is debuting on Television with the Indian adaptation of The Big Picture. This unique game is visual-based and participants can join in from home. All the right answers to the pictures will win them a million rupee. Now you must be wondering when is the show airing and how can you watch them. Don't worry, we have got you covered. The Big Picture will air today on Colors channel and also on Jio Channels at 6:45 PM.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)