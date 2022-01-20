Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh’s SonyLiv series Rocket Boys is all over the internet, thanks to the trailer of the show that just released today (January 20). Twitter is abuzz with appreciation for the exceptionally engaging trailer.

Here Is What People Are Saying About The Show:

Exceptional!

"Everything is impossible until it isn't" #RocketBoys Sony LIV needs to really pump in their marketing because they consistently produce interesting and unique stories with little takers!#JimSarbh as Homi J Bhabha & Ishwak as Vikram Sarabhai has me really excited! pic.twitter.com/RrP4a9t14l — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 31, 2021

Too Good!

My instinct says #RocketBoys show will enjoy Scam-1992 level of audience Word Of Mouth i genuinely feel so after watching the trailer.. — AYUSH KUMAR JAIN (@ayush_jain1994) January 20, 2022

Jim Sarbh Appreciation!

Two completely different ideologies presented as Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha at the time when India needed a solid break through. No heroism, no jingoism but a pure content driven material that's going to be a rewarding experience for the audience. #RocketBoys #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/kpEYdBqs0E — Aadri Vishal (@AadriVishal) January 20, 2022

Gripping!

SonyLIV and their productions/selections ! 🤯🔥 Definitely watching this series ! ⚡️#RocketBoys https://t.co/tnQeW07ypi — Razal N (@razal_n) January 20, 2022

Mind-Blowing!

Best series of the year already here it seems ..Also Jim Sarbh 👑 #RocketBoys https://t.co/zKGjqM0nEv — Sonia Singh (@thesinghsonia) January 20, 2022

More Love For The Trailer!

The content we all deserve!! Have read a lot of things about them I can't wait for this web series! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️#RocketBoys #RocketBoysOn4thFebhttps://t.co/DA9MdMSk8J — 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝒿𝒶𝓀𝓉𝒶✿ (@PrajaktaSharma8) January 20, 2022

Good And Only Good Content!

A day of trailers. And what trailers! A story we all need to know. Love the title of the series... And that last shot - goosebumps!#RocketBoys@IshwakSingh @jimSarbh https://t.co/ACLu6Eza9R — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) January 20, 2022

