Recently, it was reported that the makers of Anupamaa are looking out for other actors to replace Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj on the daily soap. As per the gossip, popular actor, Ronit Roy is the one who is being considered to play the lead. However, seems like there is no reality to these speculations as Roy himself took to Twitter and indirectly dismissed doing any TV show as of now.

Check It Out:

Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly. — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) July 9, 2021

