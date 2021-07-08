Esha Deol is all set to make her digital debut with Ajay Devgn starrer crime series Rudra – the Edge of Darkness. The Hotstar special is the Indian remake of the superhit British series Luther. Ajay Devgn took it to Twitter to welcome Esha Deol on his project and wrote "Happy to share the news that @Esha_Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha."

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Below:

Happy to share the news that @Esha_Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2021

