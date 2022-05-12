A particular bizarre scene from Colors TV's popular serial Swarna Ghar is going viral online for being plain logic less. As in the said scene, we get to see the lead star, Sangita Ghosh aka Swaran Bedi getting her duppatta tangled in a table fan which leads to her neck getting choked. However, later she gets saved by a heroic doctor. Not to miss, the overacting. Twitterati are unable to process this scene and have trolled the daily soap. Have a look. Thapki Pyar Ki 2’s Viral Gravity-Defying Sindoor Scene Is Hilarious; Netizens Have a Great Laugh (Watch Video).

Well...

Haha

Who is the writer and director? Who passed this scene? https://t.co/GBCaNxnueP — AAVISHKAAR (@aavishhkar) May 12, 2022

LOL

ROFL

Vadak serials and their duppata strangling the neck “by accident” fetish. Logic left the chat. https://t.co/lL4gsfUjF1 — meanmeen🦄 (@_mistletoe_29) May 12, 2022

Epic

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)