If you happen to be a fan of Indian daily soaps, then you'll know that a lot has changed over the years. While there is good content on TV, there are still bizarre and stupid shows that will make you cringe. Talking on the same lines, a video is going viral on Twitter from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 that sees a sindoor scene which is unrealistic and how. The way sindoor falls and defies gravity, we bet you will also LOL. Even netizens are going ROFL over it.

Watch Video:

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 😭 pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

Lol!

Kya hai yeh? Koun dekhta hai yeh cringe?? Kahase aate hai aise log😭😭😭 — Happy_soul (@soulh208) January 27, 2022

RIP Logic!

Rip physics, rip logic. You won't be missed, at least not in mass consuming soap operas. I mean gravity or free fall nam ki bhi koi cheez hoti h yrr. Ek min tak thali hawa me h. Just wow. — Bharat (@RudeAmrood) January 28, 2022

