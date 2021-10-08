Ted Lasso's season two finale dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday (October 8), and saw many ups and downs, making fans curious, what will happen next? Right from Richmond AFC making their way to the premiership to Nate (Nick Mohammed) quitting his team to join West Ham United, the series' finale was mind-boggling. Many netizens also shared their sentiments over the season finale. Check out their reactions below.

The #TedLasso season finale is a thing of beauty. I know some fans didn’t like the different stuff they did this season but I enjoyed all of it. The character stuff added a whole other layer to the series, for me. Now, the wait for season 3 begins. …I already miss Ted. pic.twitter.com/JPH81KiUFb — Chris Evans @ LET’S GO! (@ThatChrisEvans0) October 8, 2021

They say "You aged like fine wine". No Nate, definitely not you mate #TedLasso — Amar Kumar (@amardoshi29) October 8, 2021

Nate’s character arc is the stuff of graphic comics. Or novellas. Or ‘90s Disney movies. Wherever great villains are born #TedLasso — Fabian Garcia (@fabes____) October 8, 2021

I hate you #Nate how could you do this?!? — Chase (@Chasemmullins) October 8, 2021

Bloody hell, what a finale. Next season is gonna be wild #TedLasso — Jamie Summers 🍿 🎬 📺 (@JamieMoviesTV) October 8, 2021

