Akshay Kumar, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show got a request from a Shah Rukh Khan fan. As a girl asked Akki to call SRK as she wants to speak with him. To which, the Khiladi of Bollywood was kind enough to call SRK, but sadly his phone was switched off. That's not it, as the fan later also told the Bell Bottom actor to call Gauri Khan. Haha!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Tweets (@srktweets)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)