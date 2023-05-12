CW recently has gone on a huge cancelling spree, and one of the biggest shows to be cancelled at the service was reportedly the Supernatural prequel spinoff, The Winchesters. Telling the story of how Dean Winchester's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, came to meet, the series was cancelled at CW after one season. Jensen Ackles Birthday Special: From Shape-Shifting Alpha to Vampire, 5 Best Character Dean Winchester Aka Jensen Played on Supernatural.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘THE WINCHESTERS’ has been canceled by The CW after one season. pic.twitter.com/TB4H30APxD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 11, 2023

