Jensen Ackles stole our hearts as Dean Winchester from the remarkable series Supernatural. Without him, it’s hard to imagine Supernatural succeeded as it has. Running from 2005 until 2020 and racking up an impressive 327 episodes, Supernatural made stars of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Playing the gorgeous Dean was not easy for Ackles, who was the hot-headed older brother, constantly trying to prove himself as a hunter (mostly), protect the people he loves, always with his brother Sam and locate the nearest pie-serving diner. Truth to be told, one can't lie about the fact that he is droolworthy still now. Jensen will always be Dean Winchester for all of us not just for his 'oh-so-hot' face but for his acting abilities in Supernatural. Jensen Ackles Birthday: Did You Know The Actor's Brewery In Texas Has A Supernatural Connection?.

It's impossible to imagine Dean Winchester played by anybody other than Jensen Ackles and the other character's he played throughout the series. Well, on his birthday we took the liberty and bring you top five characters which Ackles portrayed in the Supernatural series other than Dean.

Dean Winchester As Shape-Shifter Alpha

In Supernatural season 6 Two & A Half Men, both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki's Dean and Sam respectively got their changes to play the part of shape-shifters in the series.

Dean Winchester As Lucifer:

In Supernatural season 7, Hello, Cruel World the devil Jensen Ackles seizes his chance to play Satan.

Dean Winchester As His Alternative Self:

Supernatural Scene from Season 15 Episode 13 - Sam and Dean meet their alternate selves after they saved them from the alternate universe! Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Stopped Doing Movies for This Reason.

Dean Winchester As Demon:

Supernatural season 8 The Great Escapist, Jensen to play the role of a demon. If you have missed this one then we suggest you to watch this episode once again.

Dean Winchester As Vampire:

In his desperation, God shows Sam Winchester a bleak vision of a future where the Winchesters defeat him. In this session 6 episode 5, Dean was turned as Vampire.

Thanks to Supernatural's spooky mix of monsters, magic and multiverses, Ackles had often stepped beyond his Dean-shaped comfort zone to tackle other characters, well the question remain which one is your favourite? Do let us know and don't forget to wish the handsome Jenson as Very Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).