Shailesh Lodha had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC in April last year due to non-payment of dues. He then took the legal route for clearance of impending dues. As per a report by ETimes, the TMKOC actor has won the lawsuit against the show’s producer Asit Modi and ‘as per the settlement terms, a sum of Rs 1,05,84,000/- is being paid by way of demand draft’ to Shaliesh Lodha. Shailesh Lodha Files Complaint Against TMKOC Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Over Non-Payment of Dues.

Shailesh Lodha Wins Lawsuit Against Asit Modi

#ShaileshLodha, who played #TaarakMehta in #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah for 14 years, has won the lawsuit that he filed against show producer #AsitModi for not clearing his dues, which amounted to Rs 1 crore Read more here: https://t.co/xiCDMApfN7#TMKOC #TV #Tellywood pic.twitter.com/NOrsyRNfmQ — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) August 5, 2023

