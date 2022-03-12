Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai last evening. The paparazzi surrounded the duo for pictures and that’s when Varun asked them not to scare her. The actor was heard saying, “Darrao math, kyun darra rahe ho isko?” Samantha was all smiles as Varun guarded her from the shutterbugs and walked her towards her car. The duo was seen along with director Raj Nidimoru. Citadel: Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan To Collaborate Together for Russo Brothers’ Show – Reports.

Watch Varun Dhawan Protecting Samantha Ruth Prabhu From Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

