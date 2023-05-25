The Maharashtra HSC result 2023 has been declared. The MSBSHSE or Maharashtra Board has released the class 12 results. However, students will be able to check their individual Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 from 2 pm onwards on mahresult.nic.in. The results can also be checked on mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in. According to reports, the pass percentage in Maharashtra HSC result is 91.25 per cent this year, less than last year's 94.22 per cent. Girls have outshined boys. As many as 93.73 per cent girls have passed the Maharashtra Board HSC exam, compared to 89.14 per cent boys.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023

