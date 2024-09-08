The Manipur government has announced a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges on September 9 and 10 due to the worsening law and order situation in the state. The decision follows heightened tensions after a civilian was killed in a bomb explosion in Moirang on Saturday. Schools and colleges were already closed yesterday in response to the incident, and authorities have now extended the closure as a precautionary measure. The closure of educational institutions will be re-evaluated based on the situation in the coming days. Manipur: Anti-Drone Systems Deployed in State To Enhance Security Amid Rise in Attacks (Watch Video).

Manipur School Holiday

