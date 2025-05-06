The Delhi High Court recently said that a school cannot deny a transfer certificate to a child merely because the parents have an ongoing matrimonial or guardianship dispute. The high court observed while dealing with a plea filed by a minor through her mother seeking a direction on the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education and Montfort School to issue her a transfer certificate. "The school cannot deny the issuance of Transfer Certificate (TC) to the child who has sought admission in other school. In the event of delay in issuance of Transfer Certificate, even a disciplinary action can be taken against the Head-Master or In-Charge of the school. Needless to say that in a matrimonial or guardianship dispute, it is the interest of the child which is of paramount consideration." Justice Vikas Mahajan said. It is learned that the child was residing with her mother in Gurugram after they got separated from her father in April last year. After the separation, the child and her mother were living in Gurugram, and the child was admitted to another school. While disposing of the plea, the high court directed the Montfort School to issue the Transfer Certificate to the minor child within a period of one week. Champak the Magazine and Champak the Robotic Dog: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to BCCI on Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Private Limited’s Plea.

'It Is the Interest of the Child Which Is of Paramount Consideration'

