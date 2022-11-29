In order to get power subsidy in Tamil Nadu, citizens in the state have been asked to link their Aadhaar card with the TANGEDCO E-Bill. Customers who want to avail subsidy must link their Aadhar with the TNEB account. One can do so by visiting the official website of TNEB at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/. Customers who fail to link their Aadhaar cards may face challenges in their future electricity bill payments. It must be noted that TANGEDCO has made it compulsory for all consumers to link their Aadhar card with the TNEB account in order to avail subsidy. This video in Tamil details the step-by-step guide on how one can link Aadhaar card with TANGEDCO E-Bill at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Online: Step-by-Step Guide on How To Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in To Get Power Subsidy in Tamil Nadu.

Link Aadhaar With TNEB Account To Avail Subsidy

