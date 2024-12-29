The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a detailed weather forecast ahead of New Year 2025. A fog warning has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh on December 30, which is likely to continue until January 3. Dense fog is also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. On December 31, cold wave conditions are anticipated over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with fog persisting in these areas. By January 1, fog conditions are expected to ease, but the cold wave will continue over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Forecast Moderate Rainfall Accompanying Thunderstorms in UP.

Fog Warning Issued by IMD for Many States Ahead of New Year 2025

