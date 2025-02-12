A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case for killing Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar. Kumar was found guilty of leading a mob that burned the victims alive, looted their property, and set their house on fire. The attack, which also injured their family members, occurred on November 1, 1984. The case, initially registered at Punjabi Bagh police station, was later investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the Justice GP Mathur Committee’s recommendation. Kumar, who denied all charges in his 2023 statement, is already serving a life sentence in another 1984 riots case in Delhi Cantt. Delivery of Justice to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims Started Only After Narendra Modi Government Assumed Office in 2014, Says Amit Shah (Watch Video).

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots | Rouse Avenue court convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case linked with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. The matter has been listed for arguments on sentence on February 18.… — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

Rouse Avenue Court convicts former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar for the killing of Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984, amid vandalism, looting, and arson. Sajjan Kumar, already serving a life sentence for another anti-Sikh riots… pic.twitter.com/R8wQ4jYksJ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)