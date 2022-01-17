967 schools with above 500 student beneficiaries each shall be transformed into vaccination centres from January 19 for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years, said Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. He further added that a total of 8.14 lakh students will get vaccinated through this drive. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting attended by The decision was taken in a high-level meeting attended by V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George today.

Check Tweet:

