Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Raj Bhavan has denied reports of issuance of any letter ordering floor test on 30th June, as cited by several media houses. Soon after Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, a purported ‘letter from the Governor’ ordering floor test on Thursday went viral on internet. However, Raj Bhavan denied of issuing any such letter.

Check Tweet:

A letter in circulation on social media about Maharashtra Governor asking for a Floor test in the Legislative Assembly on 30th June is fake: Maharashtra Raj Bhavan — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

