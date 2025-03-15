Recently, the Kerala High Court directed the Mayyanad Grama Panchayat to register the birth of a two-year-old child despite absence of medical records. The Kerala high court bench of Justice Ziyad Rahman AA observed that the absence of medical evidence cannot be the sole ground to deny registration of birth and emphasised that a lenient approach must be adopted in such cases. Justice Rahman further pointed out that the panchayat must explore other ways to verify the birth instead of relying solely on the medical inquiry and highlighted the importance of affidavits submitted by family members confirming a child's birth, stating that these sworn statements should be taken into account. The petition before the high court was filed by a minor child, Ummu Kulsoom, through her father Shamnas Shamsudeen, along with her parents. Mental Condition of Youngsters of Our Country Disturbing, Parents Should Closely Monitor, Says Kerala High Court; Grants Bail to Youth Who Attacked His Mother for Refusing Money for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

Absence of Medical Evidence Cannot Be Sole Ground To Deny Registration of Birth

Kerala High Court orders panchayat to register child's birth despite lack of medical records Court held that the panchayat's must conduct a proper inquiry and consider alternative evidences while verifying birth claims under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Read… pic.twitter.com/YbtoQAOCQk — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 15, 2025

